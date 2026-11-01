



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) following the successful launch of the NVS-03 navigation satellite aboard the GSLV-F18 rocket, describing the achievement as another significant milestone in strengthening India's indigenous satellite navigation capabilities.





In a message shared shortly after the mission's success, Modi praised the efforts of ISRO's scientists and engineers, stating that the launch represented an important step towards enhancing NavIC, India's home-grown satellite navigation system.





He emphasised that the satellite's advanced capabilities would further India's pursuit of self-reliance in critical technologies while improving navigation services that directly benefit citizens.





“Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at ISRO on the successful launch of GSLV-F18 carrying NVS-03. This mission marks an important step in strengthening NavIC, our indigenous satellite navigation system.”





The Prime Minister added, “Equipped with enhanced capabilities, NVS-03 will further our pursuit of self-reliance in critical technologies and support navigation services that benefit our people. The dedication and ingenuity of our space scientists continue to make our nation proud.”





The successful mission represents another step forward in India's efforts to maintain an independent Position, Navigation and Timing capability, reducing reliance on foreign satellite navigation networks while providing secure and accurate services across the region.





Union Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh, also commended the ISRO team, describing the launch as a reflection of India's expanding expertise in space technology and its commitment to strengthening sovereign navigation capabilities.





“Congratulations Team ISRO for the successful launch of GSLV-F18/NVS-03 mission! This remarkable achievement reflects India's growing prowess in Space technology and our unwavering commitment to strengthening sovereign indigenous navigation capabilities,” Singh said.





The minister further credited recent space-sector reforms introduced under Prime Minister Modi for helping create new opportunities across India's space ecosystem. He stated that the country's recent achievements vindicate the vision of pioneering space leaders Vikram Sarabhai and Satish Dhawan, adding that the launch marked another proud moment for the nation.





The NVS-03 spacecraft has now restored the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) network to its minimum operational configuration of four satellites, ensuring continuity of essential navigation and timing services.





ISRO Chairman V Narayanan described NavIC as a strategic national asset that provides independent access to Position, Navigation and Timing services. He noted that, beyond strategic applications, the system supports a range of civilian services including the real-time tracking of trains, road vehicles and maritime vessels.





“NavIC constellation is a strategic national asset which provides independent access to Position, Navigation, Timing services, and it is also used for civilian applications like real time tracking of trains, vehicles, shipping vessels,” Narayanan said.





According to the ISRO chief, three satellites, including NVS-01, were already functioning successfully before the latest mission. The induction of NVS-03 has now restored the constellation's operational Position, Navigation and Timing services while also supporting the government's broader 'One Nation, One Time' initiative, which aims to provide a unified and highly accurate national time reference.





Narayanan also highlighted the operational efficiency achieved by the space agency, noting that the NVS-03 mission was completed only 56 days after the previous GSLV launch. He described the achievement as the shortest turnaround time between two successive GSLV missions, demonstrating ISRO's growing launch readiness and organisational maturity.





The successful deployment of NVS-03 further strengthens India's steadily expanding space infrastructure and reinforces the country's ambitions to build resilient indigenous capabilities in navigation, communications, space-based services and strategic technologies.





As NavIC continues to evolve with newer-generation satellites and enhanced payloads, the system is expected to play an increasingly important role in transportation, disaster management, logistics, maritime operations and national infrastructure across India and the surrounding region.





Agencies







