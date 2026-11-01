



The Quad countries, comprising India, the United States, Japan and Australia, have unveiled a series of new initiatives aimed at strengthening maritime security, improving supply chain resilience, combating transnational cyber crime and enhancing cooperation on critical minerals across the Indo-Pacific.





The announcements followed talks in Atlanta between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.





A key outcome was the decision to expand maritime cooperation after representatives from all four nations completed the second Quad-at-Sea Ship Observer Mission. Conducted from 25 September to 7 October, the mission saw personnel from the Quad countries sail aboard an Indian Coast Guard offshore patrol vessel from Chennai to Perth.





The four nations described the deployment as an important milestone in advancing operational coordination and cooperation against unlawful maritime activities across the Indo-Pacific.





Building on this momentum, the Quad confirmed that the first exercise under the Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration initiative will take place during Sea Dragon 2027. The initiative is designed to improve maritime domain awareness through enhanced information-sharing, surveillance coordination and monitoring of activities at sea.





The ministers also announced the launch of the first Quad Maritime Domain Awareness Track 1.5 Symposium in early 2027 under the Maritime Initiative for Training in the Indo-Pacific (MAITRI). The forum will bring together regional partners to exchange views on maritime monitoring techniques, emerging technologies and mechanisms for sharing information.





The growing emphasis on maritime security reflects increasing concern among Quad members over the safety of critical sea lanes that carry a large proportion of global trade and energy supplies.





In their joint statement, the ministers underscored the importance of preserving navigational rights and freedoms in strategic waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz, the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. They called for uninterrupted transit and safe passage for vessels and maritime crews without tolls, in accordance with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.





Disaster response cooperation also featured prominently in the discussions.





Australia, Japan and the United States will send observers to India’s annual humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise scheduled for November. The partners additionally highlighted progress made during a September tabletop exercise hosted by Japan’s Ministry of Defence, where work continued on standard operating procedures for the Indo-Pacific Logistics Network.





Further efforts to improve coordination in disaster relief logistics are expected to continue during the next Rim of the Pacific exercise, reinforcing the Quad’s objective of enhancing regional preparedness and response capabilities.





The ministers also expressed growing concern over the rise of online fraud and cyber scam operations, describing them as threats to both national and international security.





They condemned criminal organisations involved in human trafficking and the coercion of victims into conducting fraudulent online activities. According to the joint statement, these networks siphon tens of billions of dollars annually from citizens across the four Quad countries.





“The Quad countries committed to dismantling these operations and holding transnational criminal groups and their leaders accountable,” the statement said.





While no specific enforcement roadmap or implementation timetable was announced, the commitment marks a renewed effort by the grouping to tackle transnational organised crime operating across borders.





On economic security, the four partners advanced cooperation under the Quad Critical Minerals Initiative Framework unveiled earlier this year.





The United States announced a commitment of $10 million to support infrastructure and facilities in India and ASEAN member states aimed at recovering critical minerals from electronic waste and scrap materials. The funding will support projects across the broader region rather than being directed solely towards India.





The initiative reflects growing efforts by Quad members to secure alternative sources of strategic minerals that are essential for advanced manufacturing, clean energy technologies, batteries, semiconductors and defence systems.





The partners are also encouraging private-sector investment in waste collection networks, processing facilities and refining capacity. Alongside this, they intend to explore ways of streamlining cross-border trade procedures for recyclable materials while strengthening adherence to existing regulatory frameworks.





The ministers further voiced concern over economic coercion, arbitrary export controls and non-market practices that could disrupt supply chains in critical sectors.





The Atlanta meeting marked the Quad’s third ministerial-level engagement of the year, following earlier gatherings in May and July. Japanese officials said the discussions lasted around 40 minutes and focused on translating previous commitments into practical outcomes.





The maritime surveillance initiative and the Quad Critical Minerals Initiative Framework were both first announced during the ministers’ meeting in New Delhi in May. Since then, the grouping has increasingly shifted towards implementing practical measures in areas ranging from maritime security and disaster response to critical mineral resilience and emerging technologies.





Reflecting that evolution, Marco Rubio stated that the Quad has moved beyond merely discussing challenges and is increasingly focused on delivering tangible cooperation. As he noted after the meeting, the grouping is becoming a forum where member states identify areas for collaboration and take concrete action to support a free and open Indo-Pacific.





ANI







