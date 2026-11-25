



Skyroot Aerospace has successfully completed the acceptance test of its Raman-2 liquid-fuelled engine, marking another important step towards the second flight of the Vikram-1 launch vehicle. The achievement moves the company closer to preparing the rocket's upper stage for its next orbital mission.





Following the successful test, the next phase will involve integrating the engine into the Orbital Adjustment Module (OAM) and carrying out the necessary electrical checks before flight readiness activities continue.





Raman-2 serves as a critical component of Vikram-1's fourth stage, providing the final propulsion required to place satellites into their intended orbits. The engine is fully 3D-printed and employs regenerative cooling technology, in which propellant circulates through the engine to manage thermal loads during operation.





A notable feature of Raman-2 is its ability to restart multiple times in space. This capability allows Vikram-1 to perform several orbital manoeuvres during a single mission and deploy satellites into different orbital locations, enhancing mission flexibility for commercial customers.





The engine has undergone extensive testing during its development. Earlier evaluations demonstrated approximately 820 N of thrust at sea level and around 1,460 N in vacuum conditions. It operates using monomethylhydrazine (MMH) and nitrogen tetroxide (NTO) propellants.





The broader Orbital Adjustment Module has also been progressing steadily. In a major qualification campaign completed previously, the system incorporated one Raman-2 engine, four Raman Mini thrusters and eight cold-gas thrusters, successfully executing more than 1,000 thruster pulses under flight-representative conditions.





Preparations for Vikram-1 Flight 2 are gathering pace. Skyroot is targeting a launch window around December 2026 or early January 2027, with hardware already reaching the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota for further integration and testing activities.





Recent program milestones include the successful test-firing of the Raman-1 roll-control thruster and the completion of vibration testing on key rocket structures. These achievements collectively strengthen confidence in the vehicle's readiness for its next mission.





Vikram-1 is a four-stage launch vehicle standing roughly 22 metres tall. The rocket combines three solid-propellant stages with a liquid-fuelled upper stage and is designed to place payloads of up to 350 kg into low-Earth orbit.





The upcoming mission follows the success of Mission Aagaman, Vikram-1's maiden orbital flight in July 2026. During that landmark launch, the vehicle successfully delivered six payloads into an orbit of approximately 450 km, making Skyroot Aerospace the first Indian private company to achieve an orbital launch.





The successful acceptance test of Raman-2 represents another significant milestone in Skyroot's efforts to establish dependable commercial launch services. As India's private space sector continues to expand, the company is aiming to demonstrate not only launch capability but also the reliability and repeatability required for sustained commercial operations.





Agencies







