



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has strongly defended Secretary of War Pete Hegseth as the Pentagon chief faces a Republican-led impeachment effort over a series of military operations ordered by President Donald Trump.





Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Paris, Rubio argued that Hegseth had simply carried out direct instructions from the Commander-in-Chief and that the operations had been executed successfully.





"So, as I said, on all those things, not only did Pete execute on a direct order from the Commander-in-Chief, who under our Constitution is empowered and trusted with the job of keeping Americans safe, but they did it quite effectively on all those fronts," Rubio said.





Rubio defended the Trump administration's actions in Iran, Yemen and Venezuela, describing them as necessary measures aimed at protecting US national security.





Addressing criticism surrounding operations targeting drug cartels, Rubio rejected claims that such threats were not immediate. "I don't know how anyone could argue that drug dealers trying to import poison into our country is not an imminent threat. It's a real and imminent threat, and it's been addressed," he said.





He also highlighted Iran's long-standing hostility towards the United States, arguing that the threat pre-dated the current administration and had existed since the 1979 Iranian Revolution.





Discussing the operation that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Rubio characterised it as largely a law enforcement action. He described Maduro as a "fugitive from American justice who was captured and brought to justice" and said the operation had also helped open a pathway towards a better future for Venezuela.





The remarks come after Republican Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky introduced a privileged impeachment resolution against Hegseth in the House of Representatives.





The resolution contains eight articles accusing the Secretary of War of violating the US Constitution and the War Powers Act, chiefly through military action against Iran undertaken without congressional authorisation.





Additional articles question the legality of US operations against Iranian-backed Houthi forces in Yemen and the mission that led to Maduro's capture.





At his first Pentagon press briefing in six months, Hegseth dismissed the impeachment effort as politically motivated and rejected suggestions that the operations were unlawful.





"What one disgruntled and defeated congressman is attempting is not oversight; it's not accountability. It's a political spectacle, a personal manifesto driven by ego and resentment," Hegseth said in reference to Massie.





Defending the military actions, he added: "Iran, the cartels, Maduro, Yemen, every one was a lawful operation ordered by the commander in chief, then ordered by myself, notified to Congress and executed by American warriors who did their jobs."





Hegseth further described the impeachment drive as a "farce" and a "stunt", insisting that he remained proud of the operations and would make the same decisions again if required.





He also warned that the proceedings risked handing America's adversaries a propaganda victory by casting doubt on actions carried out by US military personnel.





President Trump subsequently offered his full support to Hegseth, praising his performance during the press conference and awarding him an "A" PLUS PLUS PLUS for his response to the impeachment allegations.





In a post on Truth Social, Trump sharply criticised Massie, describing him as a "disgruntled, angry, defeated, former Congressman" and a "TOTAL LOSER!"





Massie's resolution is expected to force a vote in the House, setting up a significant political battle over presidential war powers, congressional oversight and the legality of recent US military operations abroad. The impeachment effort is centred largely on the administration's actions in Iran, although scrutiny also extends to operations in Yemen and Venezuela.





Despite the mounting political challenge, both Rubio and Hegseth maintain that the missions were lawful, properly authorised by the President and conducted in accordance with US national security interests.





ANI







