



Iran has indicated that the Strait of Hormuz will not return to the conditions that existed before the US-Israel war, signalling a potentially lasting shift in how one of the world's most strategically important maritime chokepoints is managed.





Iranian Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated that Tehran and Oman have reached an understanding regarding oversight of the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway through which a significant share of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments passes.





Speaking in an interview with Al Jazeera, Ghalibaf said the arrangement formed part of Iran's seven-point proposal presented to the United States to bring an end to the eight-month conflict.





The conflict began after US-Israeli strikes on 28 February reportedly killed Iran's former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, triggering a prolonged regional confrontation that increased tensions across the Gulf and raised concerns about energy security and global shipping routes.





Ghalibaf indicated that future governance arrangements for the Strait of Hormuz would differ from those in place before the war.





Rejecting the concept of unrestricted international access through the waterway, he argued that authority over the strait rests primarily with the countries bordering it.





"There are no ‘free waters’ [international waters] there, and the 1982 [UN Convention on the Law of the Sea] does not apply to the strait … The regulations within the Strait of Hormuz are governed by the laws of the two littoral states that border it," he said.





His remarks reflect Tehran's position that Iran and Oman should play the principal role in regulating navigation through the strategically significant passage.





The Iranian chief negotiator also said Tehran had conveyed its response to Washington through Qatar, which has been serving as a mediator between the two sides.





According to Ghalibaf, Iran has submitted seven conditions for entering peace negotiations and is now awaiting an official response from the United States.





"The ball is now in the American court," he said.





He outlined Tehran's key demands, including the lifting of US naval restrictions and sanctions, the release of frozen Iranian assets, an end to military hostilities across all fronts, and a formal declaration that the war has concluded.





Ghalibaf said these conditions are linked to understandings reached earlier and must be implemented before direct negotiations can proceed.





He further suggested that a diplomatic agreement remains possible if Washington adheres to commitments already discussed and avoids introducing additional demands that could deepen mistrust.





Separately, Iran's security chief Mohsen Rezaei warned that Tehran would target US military bases in European countries if aircraft operating from those locations were used to launch strikes against Iran, underscoring the continuing tensions despite ongoing diplomatic efforts.





The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the most critical waterways in the world, linking the Persian Gulf with international markets. Any long-term change to its governance or shipping regulations could have significant implications for global energy flows, maritime security and regional geopolitics.





Agencies







