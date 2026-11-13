



A historic shift is unfolding inside one of the world's most powerful military alliances, the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, commonly known as NATO. As uncertainty grows around America's commitments to the bloc it once led, Europe is quietly preparing for a future, this time without the US at the centre.





According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, European officials are now developing contingency plans for what some are calling a 'European NATO'. This initiative reflects deepening anxieties over potential US disengagement, particularly driven by friction surrounding strategic policies, Washington's ambitions regarding Greenland, and escalating conflicts involving Iran.





The standoff over the Iran war has brought transatlantic relations to a critical juncture. European allies largely refused to join American military operations and naval blockades against Tehran, prompting the Trump administration to explore punitive measures, including shifting US troops away from non-compliant nations.





Simultaneously, the conflict has spilled dangerously close to European soil. Iranian officials have explicitly threatened to target American bases across Europe, from Cyprus to Britain, prompting the US military to evacuate bombers and refuelling aircraft from British bases such as RAF Mildenhall and RAF Fairford.





In response to this volatile landscape, the fall back plan for a European-led security architecture has gained substantial momentum, notably securing backing from Germany, a nation that historically resisted alternatives to traditional transatlantic structures. Quietly discussed during diplomatic working dinners, the blueprint seeks to utilise NATO's existing command frameworks so continental forces can defend themselves if Washington withdraws.





Can Europe create its own NATO without the US, and what are the challenges it faces? Defence analysts and military leaders acknowledge that while European nations possess professional armed forces and substantial conventional hardware, they remain heavily reliant on American strategic enablers.





Replicating the United States' nuclear umbrella stands as the most daunting hurdle. Currently, only France and the United Kingdom possess independent nuclear arsenals in Europe, and military strategists note that expanding these capabilities to comprehensively deter adversaries like Russia across the entire continent would require massive financial and political restructuring.





Beyond nuclear deterrence, European officials admit that no rapid troop reorganisation can immediately replace America's space-based intelligence, satellite surveillance, and advanced missile warning systems.





Furthermore, the continent faces critical deficits in integrated air defence, anti-missile shields, heavy airlift logistics, and secure transport corridors needed to move forces rapidly toward Poland and the Baltic states.





To bridge these gaps, European capitals are accelerating defence spending, expanding domestic industrial production, and planning large-scale regional military exercises independent of American leadership.





Whether operating as a reinforced European pillar within the existing alliance or evolving into a separate European defence union, the continent is steadily moving toward strategic autonomy to safeguard its own stability.





Agencies







