



All 19 Indian nationals aboard a Liberia\-flagged crude oil tanker are safe after the vessel was struck in a projectile attack off Mina Saqr in the United Arab Emirates on 11 November.





India's Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, said the tanker, MT DOMINICA PROSPERITY, was carrying a total crew of 22 when it came under attack.





Following the incident, the UAE Coast Guard carried out a swift evacuation operation, safely rescuing the entire crew from the vessel.





Sonowal confirmed that all 19 Indian seafarers escaped unharmed and that no injuries were reported among them.





“The entire 22-member crew was swiftly and safely evacuated by the UAE Coast Guard and all 19 of our Indian nationals are completely safe with no injuries,” the minister said.





He added that Indian authorities are maintaining close coordination with the ship's management company to support the crew and oversee their welfare following the evacuation.





“We remain in continuous contact with the ship management company to ensure their ongoing safety, welfare and logistical support,” Sonowal stated.





The attack occurred amid heightened security concerns in the Persian Gulf and nearby maritime corridors, where commercial vessels have faced a growing number of security incidents in recent months. The latest episode is one of several involving oil tankers operating in the region.





The incident also follows another reported projectile strike on a Liberia\-flagged tanker in the Persian Gulf a day earlier. In that case, several crew members were injured, including an Indian seafarer who sustained minor injuries. Indian authorities said they continue to monitor developments closely and remain engaged with shipping companies to safeguard Indian crew members working aboard international vessels.





With the successful evacuation completed by the UAE Coast Guard, all crew members from MT DOMINICA PROSPERITY are reported safe, while efforts remain focused on ensuring their continued security and well\-being.





Agencies







