



Rosoboronexport is positioning the modernised Yak-130M as an economical alternative to heavyweight combat aircraft, targeting international customers seeking credible strike capabilities without the substantial acquisition and operating costs associated with fourth- and fifth-generation fighters.





At the centre of the aircraft’s transformation from an advanced jet trainer into a light combat platform is the integration of the SOLT-130K optical-locating system. The upgraded suite significantly enhances the aircraft’s combat effectiveness by providing all-weather target acquisition and engagement capabilities.





The SOLT-130K combines three key subsystems. A thermal imaging channel enables target detection during night operations and in poor visibility conditions. A television channel provides visual identification and target tracking, while a laser rangefinder-designator supports the use of precision-guided weapons against ground targets.





According to Vasily Krugov, Deputy Director of Rosoboronexport, the Yak-130M represents a “Swiss Army knife” on the global weapons market. The aircraft is being promoted as a platform capable of delivering precision ground-attack effects similar to those available from modern multirole fighters, including the Su-35S, while requiring substantially lower procurement and sustainment expenditure.

















The economic argument is particularly relevant for air forces that face budgetary constraints but still require a versatile combat capability. Rather than investing in expensive, high-performance fighters for routine security missions, operators can employ the Yak-130M for tasks such as border surveillance, counter-terrorism operations and low-intensity conflict environments.

















Rosoboronexport identifies Africa, member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), and Southeast Asia as key prospective markets. In many of these regions, affordability of operations remains a more significant challenge than fleet size, making lower-cost aircraft attractive for both training and combat roles.

















A major advantage of the Yak-130M is its dual-role nature. Air forces can use the same platform for pilot instruction and operational missions, reducing fleet complexity, maintenance burdens and long-term operating costs while improving aircraft utilisation rates.

















The programme reflects a broader trend within the light combat aircraft sector. Increasingly, mission effectiveness is being driven by advanced sensors, targeting systems and precision-guided weapons rather than speed alone. By incorporating modern targeting technology into a comparatively inexpensive airframe, the Yak-130M enables operators to conduct missions that have traditionally been assigned to larger and more costly fighter aircraft.

















The aircraft’s marketing strategy underscores a growing demand for cost-efficient combat platforms capable of delivering precision effects without the financial and logistical burden associated with operating advanced frontline fighters. As modern sensor and weapon technologies become more accessible, lightweight aircraft such as the Yak-130M are increasingly challenging conventional assumptions about the type of platform required for many contemporary security operations.