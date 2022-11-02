



In yet another targeted attack against non-locals, two migrant labourers were shot by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday





As the series of attacks against non-locals keeps growing in Jammu and Kashmir, two migrant labourers were shot and injured after an attack by terrorists in Anantnag on Saturday. This became the second targeted attack to take place in the span of 10 days.





While revealing details of the attack, the Jammu and Kashmir police said on social media, “Terrorists fired upon and injured two outside labourers in the Rakh-Momin area of Anantnag. Both the injured are being shifted to the hospital for treatment. Area being cordoned off.”





This comes just a few days after terrorists in the Anantnag area fired on two migrant labourers in the same area. The non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir have become a target for terrorists for the past few years, with several killings reported over time.





As per media reports and police statements, both the victims were working at a private school in the Bondialgam area. One of the victims is from Bihar while the other is from Nepal. Soon after the attack, they were rushed to the hospital.





The condition of both the labourers has been reported as stable for now. Further details regarding this story are awaited.





Several migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra have been attacked in Jammu and Kashmir in the past, with most of them being killed. Last month, two workers from Uttar Pradesh were working in an apple orchard when they came under attack and were killed by terrorists.







