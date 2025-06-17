



Following the escalation of hostilities between Iran and Israel, anxiety gripped scores of families in Jammu and Kashmir whose children were pursuing professional degrees, primarily MBBS, in various Iranian cities. The situation turned dire as reports of heavy bombing in Tehran surfaced, leaving students stranded and their families desperate for information and assistance.





One such family, the Qadris from uptown Srinagar, endured four sleepless nights as they awaited news of their son and daughter, both medical students in Tehran.





The gravity of their ordeal became evident when a bomb reportedly fell near their children's college, deeply traumatizing the students and heightening the parents' distress. Suhail Qadri, the father, recounted the terror his daughter experienced and expressed immense relief when both children were finally evacuated to a safer location outside Tehran.





The Indian Embassy in Tehran, along with the Ministry of External Affairs led by S Jaishankar, played a pivotal role in orchestrating the evacuation. Embassy officials maintained direct communication with affected families, providing assurances and timely updates. Suhail Qadri specifically lauded the embassy staff for their proactive approach and the External Affairs Minister for ensuring the safety of Indian nationals during the crisis.





Political leaders in India also intervened to expedite the evacuation process. Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah personally contacted External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, who confirmed that the ministry was in close coordination with Iranian authorities and committed to taking all necessary measures to protect Indian students. The parents, in turn, publicly thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the External Affairs Minister for their swift intervention and support.





The crisis mobilized the Kashmiri community, with numerous families gathering in Srinagar to appeal for urgent government action. Their appeals were prompted by frantic calls from their children in Iran, who pleaded for immediate evacuation as the security situation deteriorated. According to reports, approximately 1,300 Kashmiri students were in Iran at the time, spread across cities such as Tehran, Shiraz, and Qom. Many were stranded at institutions like Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences in Tehran.





The coordinated efforts of the Indian government, diplomatic channels, and concerned families ultimately led to the successful relocation of students from high-risk areas, providing much-needed relief to anxious parents. The episode underscores the importance of robust diplomatic engagement and responsive consular services in safeguarding the interests of Indian citizens abroad during international crises.





