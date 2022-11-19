



Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has inked a pact with DRDO, which enables it to manufacture and supply Digital Radar Warning Receivers to the Indian Armed Forces.





BEL has signed a Licensing Agreement for Transfer of Technology (LATOT) with Combat Aircraft Systems Development and Integration Centre (CASDIC), a laboratory under the DRDO, for transfer of technology of the Digital Radar Warning Receiver.





CASDIC specialises in the area of systems and solutions for fighter aircraft.





In a statement on Friday (18 November), BEL said that the Digital Radar Warning Receiver is a "state-of-the-art, airborne electronic warfare system which would provide versatile situational awareness to a fighter platform in a dense signal scenario, offering excellent sensitivity, good parameter measurement accuracy and high probability of intercept against dense signal".





Through the pact, CASDIC will transfer complete details of the technical know-how, testing and maintenance method for quality assurance to BEL with requisite data on the functioning of the product, the statement said.







