



Nairobi: Tanzania's precision air crashed into Lake Victoria which is Africa's largest lake by area on Sunday, CNN reported citing the officials.





The largest lake in Africa was struck by the downed aircraft near Bukoba airport, according to a Precision Air official who talked to CNN.





The death toll from Sunday's plane crash in Lake Victoria in Tanzania has jumped to 19, media reports said quoting Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa.





The incident occurred when a Precision Air flight plunged into the water while approaching the northwestern city of Bukoba, reported Nigeria-based media outlet Channel TV.





"All Tanzanians are with you in mourning the 19 people who lost lives during this accident," Majaliwa said.





The Prime Minister made the remarks to a crowd after arriving at Bukoba airport, where the flight had been scheduled to land from the financial capital Dar es Salaam.







