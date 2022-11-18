



Vikram-S, the country's first privately developed rocket, was successfully launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on November 18 at 11:30 am. Developed by space start-up Skyroot Aerospace under its mission 'Prarambh', the launch was held at ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The rocket reached an altitude 89.5 km and a range of 141.2 km as planned.





Union Minister of state for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh took to Twitter yesterday (17th Nov, 2022) to share the news of the launch. "Arrived at #Sriharikota late this evening. Countdown begins for maiden private Rocket launch scheduled tomorrow forenoon. A new chapter in public-private-participation unfolding under Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.





Skyroot thanked the Union Minister in a tweet:





Thanks @DrJitendraSingh for your able guidance of the space sector and presence at the upcoming launch of Vikram-S. We are proud of our mission which is poised to create history for Indian private space, and further the vision of our PM @narendramodi.@isro #OpeningSpaceForAll https://t.co/FWMVx00xMA — Skyroot Aerospace (@SkyrootA) November 16, 2022





The Vikram-S rocket is part of Skyroot’s Vikram series launch vehicles, which pay homage to the founder of the country’s space programme, Dr. Vikram Sarabhai. The Vikram-S rocket will be powered by the Kalam 80 propulsion system that will ignite the three-stage rocket to an altitude of 120 kilometers above the surface of Earth. The mission will carry three payloads that will be deployed during the sub-orbital flight to demonstrate the capability of the rocket to take heavy payloads to space in the future.









Skyroot has been developing three variants of the Vikram rocket. While the Vikram-I can carry 480 kilograms of payload to Low Earth Orbit, the Vikram-II is equipped to lift off with 595 kilograms of cargo. Meanwhile, Vikram-III can launch with an 815 kg to 500 km Low Inclination Orbit.







