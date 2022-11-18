



National Aeronautics Laboratories has released a Request For Proposal (RFP) for selection of production partner for 'productionise, supply, marketing & after sales support for CSIR-NAL’s indigenous Hansa-3 (NG) aircraft'.





RFP has been issued as a Two-Stage Bid (Technical & Commercial) by CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL) from established aircraft and allied engineering companies.





National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), Bangalore, India is one of the premier laboratories under Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, an autonomous body under Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (Government of India), New Delhi.





HANSA-3 is India’s first all-composite light two seat airplane designed and developed indigenously by CSIR- National Aerospace Laboratories ideally suited for ab-initio flying training, sport and hobby flying. Certified by Directorate General of Civil Aviation under JAR-VLA in the year 2000, HANSA aircraft is lightning protected, and is cleared for VFR and Night Flight Operations and has excellent flying qualities. HANSA-3 fleet has accumulated a total of more than 4000 hours.







Key Features of HANSA-NG Aircraft



Glass Cockpit Advanced Fuel Efficient Engine along with Improved Cowl Design Increased Endurance & Range Improved Cockpit Ingress/Egress Steerable Nose Wheel (optional) Electrically Operated Flaps Better Cockpit Aesthetics & Ergonomics Improved Manufacturing Process - Better Production Rate