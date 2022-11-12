



New Delhi: A Chinese spy ship in the Indian Ocean has sent alarm bells ringing in the country’s security establishment. Yuan Wang 6, A Chinese ship carrying ballistic missiles and satellites entered the Indian Ocean on November 4 via the Lombok Strait near Indonesia. This area is located at a distance of about 3500 kilometers from the Andaman and Nicobar islands.





The Chinese spy ship Yuan Wang 6 has reached the Indian Ocean at the exact time when India is about to conduct another test of the Agni missile. It is being speculated in some quarters that on November 12, China is going to launch a satellite. Through the Yuan Wang 6 ship, China will reportedly monitor the satellite.





Defence analysts claim that China is trying to hit two targets with one arrow. While the Indian Navy has been alerted by the arrival of the Chinese ship Yuan Wang 6, a big plan has also been made to give a befitting reply to the nefarious conspiracy of China.





India is definitely alert to this move of China, but in response to this, a plan has been prepared. While the Indian Navy is on alert, it has now made it clear that it will not allow Chinese ships to enter its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). This exclusive economic zone of any country extends up to 200 nautical miles in the sea.





While the Chinese military ship Yuan Wang 6 is capable of monitoring missiles, it is registered as a ‘research and survey ship’. Foreign ships including warships can easily pass through the EEZ. However, Indian law does not allow any kind of foreign survey, research or excavation without permission.





China’s Nefarious Acts Against India





In the year 2019, a Chinese spy ship named Xi Yan 1 had reached near Port Blair before being forced to flee by the Indian Navy. India had a diplomatic dispute with China regarding this issue. Xi Yan 1 was considered to be a spy ship of the PLA Navy of China.





According to sources, if China’s new spy ship Yuan Wang 6 also tries to enter the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, then it will be given the same treatment as the Xi Yan 1. China has not yet disclosed where its ship is going.





Defence sources say that India is completely eyeing every move of the Chinese spy ship Yuan Wang 6 in the Indian Ocean. For this, monitoring is being done from both sea and air routes. India is keeping a close watch on every move of China with the help of its long-range surveillance drones and surveillance aircraft.





India is now in a position that it can find out that China’s spy ship is monitoring something. At the same time, Indian defense officials are not under much stress about this ship. The reason for this is that China can also monitor India’s missile launching from satellites.





Why Is China Intruding Into Indian Ocean?





Defence Ministry officials said that the Yuan Wang 6 has actually come to the Indian Ocean to monitor China’s satellite launch on November 12. This spy ship is not going to Sri Lanka this time. Defence experts said that China is scouring the Indian Ocean with the help of its strategic ships. They are measuring the sea surface to look for an alternate route other than the Malacca Strait.





Currently, Chinese ships can only enter the Indian Ocean via Malacca, Sunda, Lombok, Ombei or the Wetar Strait. All these routes are fully or partially controlled by Indonesia. The PLA Navy of v is also looking for a safe way to reach its naval base at Djibouti in Africa. Recently, Sri Lanka had given oil to Chinese warships with the help of Indian oil tankers, which India had strongly opposed.







