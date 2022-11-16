



New Delhi: In order to check Chinese aggression, India and US will be holding the 18th edition of the joint military training exercise Yudh Abhyas in Auli, Uttarakhand.





"The 18th Edition of India-US joint training exercise #YudhAbhyas is scheduled to be conducted at #Auli. The joint exercise will focus on the employment of an Infantry Battalion Group in Peace Keeping & Disaster Relief operations under the #UN Mandate," tweeted the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army.





It will help both countries to encounter China by endorsing each other. The 15-day long exercise will focus on high altitude, extremely cold climate warfare.





Exercise Yudh Abhyas is conducted annually between India and USA with the aim of exchanging best practices, Tactics, Techniques and Procedures between the Armies of the two nations. The previous edition of the exercise was conducted at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska (USA) in October 2021, read the Ministry of Defence press release.





US Army soldiers of 2nd Brigade of the 11th Airborne Division and Indian Army soldiers from the ASSAM Regiment will be participating in the exercise. The training schedule focuses on employment of an integrated battle group under Chapter VII of the UN Mandate. The schedule will include all operations related to peacekeeping and peace enforcement. The troops from both nations will work together to achieve common objectives.





The joint exercise will also focus on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations. Troops from both nations will practice launching of swift and coordinated relief efforts in the wake of any natural calamity, added the release.





In order to derive full benefit from the professional skills & experiences of both the armies, a Command Post Exercise and Expert Academic Discussions (EAD) on carefully selected topics will be carried out. The scope of the Field Training Exercise includes validation of integrated battle groups, force multipliers, establishment and functioning of surveillance grids, validation of operational logistics, mountain warfare skills, casualty evacuation and combat medical aid in adverse terrain and climatic conditions. The exercise will involve exchanges and practices on a wide spectrum of combat skills including combat engineering, employment of UAS/Counter UAS techniques and information operations.





The exercise will facilitate both Armies to share their wide experiences, skills and enhance their techniques through information exchange.







