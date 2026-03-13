



India is spearheading a transformative overhaul of its military structure through the establishment of four specialised tri-service agencies: the Defence Geo-Spatial Agency (DGA), Data Force, Drone Force, and Cognitive Warfare Action Force.





These units form a cornerstone of the Armed Forces Vision 2047, a comprehensive blueprint designed to propel the Indian military into a technologically dominant force by 2030.





Drawing on integrated capabilities from the Army, Navy, and Air Force, they address emerging domains of modern warfare, from geospatial intelligence to cognitive operations.





The Defence Geo-Spatial Agency (DGA) stands as the nerve centre for geospatial intelligence. It seamlessly integrates satellite imagery, advanced mapping technologies, and real-time geospatial data to bolster battlefield intelligence, navigation, and strategic planning.





In an era where precision targeting and terrain awareness can determine victory, the DGA will fuse inputs from indigenous satellites like those from ISRO with ground-based sensors, enabling commanders to visualise threats and opportunities in three dimensions.





This agency builds on existing foundations such as the Defence Intelligence Processing and Analysis Centre (DIPAC) but elevates them to tri-service integration. By 2030, the DGA aims to deliver predictive geospatial analytics, supporting operations ranging from border skirmishes along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to maritime domain awareness in the Indian Ocean Region.





Its role in navigation will enhance precision-guided munitions and autonomous systems, reducing collateral damage and amplifying operational tempo.





Complementing the DGA, the Data Force emerges as a pivotal hub for military data stewardship. This unit centralises vast streams of data from sensors, platforms, and human intelligence, employing artificial intelligence (AI) for analytics, cyber-intelligence, and decision-support systems. In a data-saturated battlefield, it promises to convert raw information into actionable insights, mitigating information overload for decision-makers.





The Data Force will leverage machine learning algorithms to detect patterns in enemy movements, forecast logistics needs, and counter cyber threats proactively. Integrated with quantum-resistant encryption and edge computing, it aligns with India's push for Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence technologies.





By 2030, this force could enable real-time battle management systems akin to those used by advanced militaries, ensuring the Indian Armed Forces maintain superiority in the information domain.





The Drone Force represents a bold leap into unmanned aerial dominance. Dedicated to Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs), intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) drones, loitering munitions, and swarm warfare, it consolidates fragmented drone programmes under a unified tri-service command. This addresses the proliferation of drone threats witnessed in recent conflicts, such as those along India's northern borders.





Drawing from indigenous platforms like the DRDO's Rustom and Tapas UAVs, as well as loitering munitions like the Nagastra-1, the Drone Force will pioneer swarm tactics—deploying hundreds of low-cost drones to overwhelm adversaries. Swarm warfare, inspired by global trends but tailored to Indian terrain, could neutralise air defences or saturate enemy positions without risking pilots. Operational by 2030, it will integrate with the DGA for targeting and Data Force for command-and-control, forming a synergistic kill chain.





Finally, the Cognitive Warfare Action Force targets the human dimension of conflict. Specialising in information warfare, psychological operations (PSYOPS), influence campaigns, and counter-disinformation, it counters hybrid threats from state and non-state actors. In an age of social media amplification and deepfakes, this unit will craft narratives, disrupt enemy morale, and safeguard India's information ecosystem.





Employing AI-driven tools for sentiment analysis and meme warfare, the force will conduct operations across digital, cyber, and kinetic domains. It echoes NATO's cognitive warfare concepts but adapts them to South Asian geopolitics, countering narratives from adversarial neighbours. By 2030, it aims to integrate with the other agencies, enabling holistic operations where data feeds influence campaigns and drones amplify PSYOPS.





These agencies are embedded within the ambitious Armed Forces Vision 2047, a phased roadmap approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security. The initial phase targets full operational capability by 2030, coinciding with milestones like the induction of indigenous aircraft carriers and next-generation missiles. This aligns with broader reforms, including the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) structure and theatre commands, fostering jointness across services.





Financially, the initiative leverages the increased defence budget, which crossed INR 6 lakh crore in recent years, with allocations for AI, drones, and space rising sharply. Indigenous manufacturing under Make in India will drive procurement, involving firms like HAL, BEL, and private players such as Tata Advanced Systems—your likely professional ecosystem.





Geopolitically, these units respond to escalating threats from China and Pakistan. The DGA counters PLA's satellite constellations; Data Force thwarts cyber incursions; Drone Force matches Bayraktar-style incursions; and Cognitive Warfare neutralises propaganda. They position India as a net security provider in the Indo-Pacific, complementing Quad partnerships and space collaborations.





However, interoperability hurdles among services, talent shortages in AI and cyber domains, and supply chain dependencies persists. Yet, initiatives like the Agnipath scheme and iDEX could pipeline skilled personnel. International collaborations, such as with Israel on drones and the US on geospatial tech, will accelerate progress.





By 2047, these forces envision an India-centric military paradigm: predictive, autonomous, and cognitively resilient. The 2030 milestone marks not just technological upgrades but a doctrinal shift towards multi-domain operations, ensuring deterrence in a volatile neighbourhood.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







