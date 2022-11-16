



Hanoi: The Indian mission in Hanoi and Vietnam's Ministry of Culture, Sport and Tourism together organized a Musical Night on November 14.





"Musical evening by 'Indian Ocean Band' held at Hanoi Opera House to mark 50th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism," the Indian mission in Vietnam said in a tweet.





The "Musical Night" took place at the Hanoi Opera House in the city centre and welcomed many distinguished guests to enjoy, Vietnam Times reported.





Popular rock band Indian Ocean performed at the event that marked the 50th Anniversary of India-Vietnam Diplomatic Relations coinciding with the 75 years of India's Independence known as Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.





"Indian Ocean Band as an amalgamation of Contemporary Rock, Indian classical, folk music, jazz and fusion," the Indian mission said in a statement posted on Facebook.





The event was attended by Vietnamese dignitaries including Nguyen Minh Vu, Standing Vice Minister, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam and Ta Quang Dong, Vice Minister of Culture, Sport and Tourism, Most Ven Thich Thanh Nhieu, Standing Vice Chairman of Vietnam Buddhist Sangha.





The event also saw the attendance of Ambassadors, members of the diplomatic corps, media, Vietnamese artists, Academia and students and friends of India.







