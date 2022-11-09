



New Delhi: India's website for its upcoming G20 presidency, next year, has gone live, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.





"The #G20India website is now live. Visit website for all information about India's G20 Presidency - calendar, locations, feedback and more," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.





The G20India App is also now available for download.





"G20 India Mobile App includes an intuitive, easy-to-use, platform agnostic interface that allows users to view the Events, Press Release, Documents, About G20, How G20 works, Previous Summit Details, Workstream-related information and latest tweets about G20 India Summit. Users can also login, register and accreditation," the App Store Preview said.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi today unveiled the logo and theme via video conferencing.





Guided by the vision of PM Modi, India's foreign policy has been evolving to undertake leadership roles on the global stage. In a significant step in this direction, India will assume G20 Presidency from December 1, 2022.





"The G20 Presidency offers a unique opportunity to India to contribute to the global agenda on pressing issues of international importance. The logo, theme and website of our G20 Presidency would reflect India's message and overarching priorities to the world," the MEA said in an earlier release.





G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.





During the G20 Presidency, India will hold about 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in multiple locations across India.





The G20 Summit to be held next year would be one of the highest-profile international gatherings to be hosted by India.







