



ISRO's successfully launched its PSLV-C54 rocket with EOS-06 (Earth Observation Satellite) and Eight Nano-satellites into two different Sun-Synchronous Polar Orbits (SSPOs). The Primary satellite (EOS-06) was successfully separated in Orbit-1 into a precise orbit. Subsequently orbit change will be accomplished by using two Orbit Change Thrusters (OCTs) introduced in the Propulsion Bay Ring of the PSLV-C54 Vehicle. The Passenger Payloads (PPLs) under Orbit-2 operations of the remaining 8 satellites is expected to be completed by 13:45 pm IST.





Graphical real-time image of EOS-6 separating from PSLV-C54 fourth stage





This is the 56th flight of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and 24th Flight of PSLV-XL version with 6 PSOM-XLs. PSLV-C54 was launched from First Launch Pad (FLP), SDSC, SHAR.





PSLV-C54 VEHICLE CHARACTERISTICS





Vehicle Height 44.4 m Lift off Mass 321 t Propulsion Stages First Stage 6PSOM-XL+S139 Second Stage PL40 Third Stage HPS3 Fourth Stage L2.5 (A1)