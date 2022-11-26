ISRO's Successfully Launches PSLV-C54 Rocket With EOS-6 Satellite; Other 8 Sats Expected To Be Completed At 13:45 IST
ISRO's successfully launched its PSLV-C54 rocket with EOS-06 (Earth Observation Satellite) and Eight Nano-satellites into two different Sun-Synchronous Polar Orbits (SSPOs). The Primary satellite (EOS-06) was successfully separated in Orbit-1 into a precise orbit. Subsequently orbit change will be accomplished by using two Orbit Change Thrusters (OCTs) introduced in the Propulsion Bay Ring of the PSLV-C54 Vehicle. The Passenger Payloads (PPLs) under Orbit-2 operations of the remaining 8 satellites is expected to be completed by 13:45 pm IST.
Graphical real-time image of EOS-6 separating from PSLV-C54 fourth stage
This is the 56th flight of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and 24th Flight of PSLV-XL version with 6 PSOM-XLs. PSLV-C54 was launched from First Launch Pad (FLP), SDSC, SHAR.
PSLV-C54 VEHICLE CHARACTERISTICS
|Vehicle Height
|44.4 m
|Lift off Mass
|321 t
|Propulsion Stages
|First Stage
|6PSOM-XL+S139
|Second Stage
|PL40
|Third Stage
|HPS3
|Fourth Stage
|L2.5 (A1)
PSLV-C54 MISSION SPECIFICATIONS (OSCULATING ELEMENTS)
|Parameter
|Orbit-1 (EOS-06)
|Orbit-2 (Passenger Payloads)
|Semi-Major Axis (km)
|7116.073
|6889.339
|Altitude (km) (wrt equatorial RE of 6378.137 km)
|737.936
|511.202
|Inclination (deg)
|98.341
|97.450
|Launch Pad
|FLP
|Launch Azimuth (deg)
|140
