



MoD intends to procure 10 sets of Aerial Targeting System (Extended Range) along with 120 Loiter Munitions under "Buy Indian" category through a Fast Track Procedure under emergency procurement process from prospective bidders.





Aerial Targeting System is a vehicle mounted canister, pneumatically-VTOL launched system with range and endurance to carry out intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, target acquisition and accurate engagement of Hight Value Target in all spectrum of warfare.







