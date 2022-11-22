MoD Issues RfP For Procurement of 10 Aerial Targeting System (ER) Along With 120 Loiter Munitions
MoD intends to procure 10 sets of Aerial Targeting System (Extended Range) along with 120 Loiter Munitions under "Buy Indian" category through a Fast Track Procedure under emergency procurement process from prospective bidders.
Aerial Targeting System is a vehicle mounted canister, pneumatically-VTOL launched system with range and endurance to carry out intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, target acquisition and accurate engagement of Hight Value Target in all spectrum of warfare.
