



Bali: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali. During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed the progress in deepening cooperation in various sectors, including regional and global issues of mutual interest.





Sharing details regarding the meeting between Modi & Albanese, Prime Minister's Office tweeted, "PM @narendramodi had a meeting with PM Anthony Albanese of Australia, on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit, in Bali. They reviewed the progress made in deepening cooperation across a diverse range of sectors as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest."





PM Modi also held a meeting with Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on the margins of the G20 summit. During the meeting, Modi congratulated Meloni on her election as the first Prime Minister of Italy. The two leaders discussed the strengthening of bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including trade and investment, counter-terrorism and people-to-people ties.





Modi and Meloni exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. According to the statement released by Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi looked forward to celebrating 75 years of India-Italy diplomatic relations. Modi also looked forward to welcoming Meloni in India next year for the G-20 Summit. Notably, India will assume the G20 Presidency from December 1, 2022.





The statement released by Prime Minister's Office reads, "Prime Minister Modi looks forward to celebrating 75 years of India-Italy diplomatic relations and welcoming Prime Minister Meloni in India next year for the G-20 Summit."





Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed different topics to strengthen ties between India and Germany in various sectors, including trade, finance and security.





Prime Minister's Office tweeted, "A fruitful meeting between PM @narendramodi and Chancellor Scholz was held on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Bali. The talks covered different subjects aimed at furthering India-Germany friendship, particularly in key areas such as trade, finance and security. @Bundeskanzler."





PM Narendra Modi held a meeting with Singapore's counterpart Lee Hsien Loong on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the immense scope for strengthening 'India-Singapore cooperation' in emerging areas, including green economy and solar energy.





Narendra Modi and Lee Hsien Loong spoke about ways to boost trade and cultural linkages between the two nations. Prime Minister's Office tweeted, "Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @leehsienloong held talks in Bali. They discussed the immense scope for furthering India-Singapore cooperation in emerging areas like the green economy and solar energy. Ways to enhance trade and cultural linkages were also discussed."





Modi also held a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali. The two leaders had "fruitful deliberations" on various issues, Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet. PM Modi and French President Macron discussed how the two nations can strengthen defence ties and boost sustainable growth.





Sharing details regarding Modi's meeting with Macron, Prime Minister's Office tweeted, "PM @narendramodi and President @EmmanuelMacron held talks at the @g20org Summit in Bali. They had fruitful deliberations on a variety of subjects. The two leaders discussed how to enhance defence ties, further sustainable growth and increase economic cooperation."







