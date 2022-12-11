



Jammu and Kashmir: Taking strict action against terror organizations, a terrorist's house was bulldozed in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Ashiq Nangru, a terrorist whose house was demolished, had been involved in many major terror attacks in the state. Nagru's name was also included in the terror list issued by the Government of India.





With this action, the government has given a clear message to terrorists and their aides that whoever is involved in acts of terrorism will have to face harsh consequences like these.





According to media reports, 176 terrorists have been killed since October this year. Out of these 50 were foreign terrorists while the rest of the 120 were local. According to the information, a total of 134 active terrorists are still present in Jammu and Kashmir. Out of these, 83 are foreign and 51 are local terrorists.





According to the statistics of the Jammu and Kashmir Home Department released in September, 176 soldiers were martyred in encounters with terrorists between August 5, 2019 and September 15, 2022, whereas before the removal of Article 370, from August 5, 2016 to August 5, 2019 as many as 290 soldiers were martyred.







