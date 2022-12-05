



Dilbag Singh said the chapter of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism is closing





Jammu: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Saturday said the chapter of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism is closing in Jammu and Kashmir but drug menace has now emerged as a "bigger enemy" and needs to be tackled with collective efforts.





Dilbag Singh said around 1,200 cases related to drug trafficking have been registered and 2,000 accused arrested in the Union Territory this year so far, indicating the magnitude of the problem.





Accompanied by Additional Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Daljit Singh and Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone Mukesh Singh, the police chief was on a day-long tour of the Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range.





During his visit, he chaired a joint officers meeting at Army's Delta force headquarters at Dharmund to review the security scenario of Chenab valley region.





"The chapter of terrorism is by and large closing and the credit for the success goes to the people of Jammu and Kashmir," the DGP said, addressing a gathering at the closing ceremony of a cricket tournament organised by police in Doda district.





The DGP said the youth should spread the message of a drug-free society and said "drug abuse is a bigger enemy than terrorism today".





"Terrorism targets individuals but drugs affect the families and society as a whole. We all have to work collectively to put an end to this menace," he said.





The police chief said like terrorism, the source of spreading the menace of drugs in Jammu and Kashmir is Pakistan which has an evil intention to destroy the youth and generate funds for terror groups.





"As new persons are getting involved in the illicit trade of drugs, it is the duty of every citizen to identify these persons and help police in taking action against them," he said.





He said the Jammu and Kashmir Police is taking stringent measures against drug trade.





Recalling his tenure as SSP Doda, he said despite difficult circumstances, people of the area always stood for peace.





"Pakistan and its agencies are continuously making attempts to revive the terror base here by misguiding the youth. Everyone has to play a role in thwarting anti-peace elements," he said, adding that the "smiling faces of youth today indicate the return of good times in the area." He hoped that the youth would provide their support in strengthening peace further.





Chairing a joint review meeting at Delta Force headquarters where he was received by its General Officer Commanding Maj Gen Ajay Kumar, the DGP emphasised on enhancing synergy between the forces and putting in joint efforts to eliminate remaining terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.





Threadbare discussion was also held regarding the present security scenario and existing challenges at the meeting, a police spokesperson said, adding the officers also discussed security measures along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.





Counter measures for Narco trade and weapon dropping was also discussed during the meeting while Maj Gen Kumar briefed the DGP regarding the measures taken by the counter terrorism grid in Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban areas, the spokesperson said.







