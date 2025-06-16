



Hundreds of Indian students, predominantly from Jammu and Kashmir, are trapped in a state of fear and exhaustion in Iran as the country endures escalating military strikes between Israel and Iran. Students, many enrolled in medical programs at institutions like Shahid Beheshti University and Iran University of Medical Science, report sleepless nights, constant explosions, and a growing sense of panic as violence edges ever closer to their hostels and apartments.





Imtisal Mohidin, a third-year MBBS student at Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran, described waking up at 2:30 am to the sound of explosions and rushing to the basement for safety. “We haven’t slept in three days,” he said, adding that one blast occurred just 5 kilometers from their residence. The university has suspended classes, and students are now confined to basements, avoiding any movement due to the ongoing bombardment.





The fear is not limited to Tehran. Faizan Nabi, a first-year student at Kerman University of Medical Sciences, recounted hearing gunshots in his city and being advised to stock up on drinking water for several days, underscoring the widespread anxiety. Communication is hampered by slow internet, making it difficult for students to keep in touch with their families, who are desperately seeking updates on their safety.





Many students say they are relying primarily on advisories and helplines issued by the Indian Embassy in Tehran, which has urged all Indian nationals to stay indoors and monitor official channels for updates. While the Embassy remains in contact through WhatsApp and Telegram, several students expressed disappointment at the limited support from their universities and the lack of clarity on when or how they might be evacuated.





With Iranian airspace restricted and no indication of when the violence might subside, the students’ calls for evacuation have grown increasingly urgent. The Jammu and Kashmir government and the Indian Ministry of External Affairs have acknowledged the situation, assuring that a decision on evacuation will be made based on ground realities, with the safety of students as the top priority.





For now, Indian students in Iran remain in limbo—sheltering in basements, gripped by fear, and waiting for a safe passage home as the conflict rages on around them.





