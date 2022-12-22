



The United States and India have a unique bond as the world's oldest and largest democracies and we will continue to expand our security engagement and bilateral ties, according to the statement





The latest Chinese aggression against India is yet another reminder of the close relationship between India and the United States, according to top American lawmakers.





China's most recent aggression in Arunachal Pradesh is yet another reminder of why a strong security partnership with India is critical to the national security of the United States and our allies, according to the India Caucus Co-chairs.





This event represents yet another threat to Indian territory from the People's Republic of China (PRC), following China's premeditated aggression on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in 2020, which resulted in the deaths of approximately 20 Indian troops, according to the co-chairs.





Co-chairs of the India Caucus said, “We have worked for years to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the United States and India.”





According to the statement, the India Caucus built on this progress by including the Khanna-Sherman-Schweikert amendment in the FY23 NDAA (National Defence Authorisation Act) passed by the House, highlighting the immediate and serious regional border threats that India faces from China.





The co-chairs praised the inclusion of Section 1260 in the FY23 Final Conference Report to strengthen military cooperation in critical areas such as intelligence gathering, fifth-generation aircraft and emerging technologies in order to deter Chinese aggression and encroachment in the Indo-Pacific region.





The United States and India have a unique bond as the world's oldest and largest democracies. As co-chairs of the Caucus, we will continue to expand our security engagement and bilateral ties, according to the statement.





On 9 December, Indian and Chinese troops clashed again in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector, the first major flare-up since the deadly hand-to-hand combat in the Galwan Valley in June 2020, which marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.







