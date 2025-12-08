



Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL), Hyderabad, has achieved a significant milestone with the development and successful handover of a complex titanium component known as the Rear Fin Root Fitting (RFRF) for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).





This component is a critical structural element located in the rear fuselage of the AMCA fighter aircraft, underlining its importance in the overall airframe integrity and performance.





The breakthrough was realised by establishing two independent indigenous manufacturing technologies: Investment Casting and Closed Die Hot Hammer Forging. This dual approach was instrumental in producing the titanium component to stringent specifications.





The successful development of these technologies marks a major step forward in India’s capability to produce advanced aerospace-grade titanium parts domestically, reducing dependence on foreign sources and enhancing self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





The collaboration involved DMRL working closely with key industrial partners M/s PTC Industries, Lucknow, and SIFL, Thrissur.





PTC Industries took the lead in Investment Casting, while SIFL focused on Closed Die Hot Hammer Forging. Both companies were supported and guided by DMRL to meet the exacting quality and performance standards demanded by modern combat aircraft components.





The components manufactured through these indigenous processes were subjected to rigorous testing and evaluation against the AMCA program's stringent requirements.





All the components passed the necessary airworthiness certifications, validating their suitability for integration into the AMCA’s rear fuselage. This certification is crucial as it confirms the parts’ reliability and durability under operational stresses that the fighter aircraft is expected to encounter.





A strong synergy and coordination between multiple stakeholders contributed to this achievement. DMRL collaborated closely with private and government industries, the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC), and the Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA).





This multi-agency effort ensured that all aspects of design, manufacturing, quality control, and certification were aligned to meet the high standards required.





The formal handover ceremony took place on 15 November 2025, where the Director of DMRL officially handed over the airworthy components to Dr Amitabh Saraf, Program Director (Combat Aircraft) and Director of ADA.





The event held significant importance, as it symbolised a major indigenous achievement in the AMCA program’s supply chain. Senior dignitaries including Dr SV Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D (DDR&D) and Chairman of DRDO, and Dr RV Hara Prasad, Distinguished Scientist and Director General of NS&M, were present to witness this occasion, highlighting the strategic importance of this development.





The DMRL development team, whose expertise and commitment were pivotal in realising the component’s design and production, also participated in the event. Their contribution underscores the robust technical capabilities fostered within India’s defence research ecosystem.





This successful handover not only reinforces India’s standing in advanced aerospace manufacturing but also signifies a critical step towards the indigenous production of key structural components for the AMCA.





The development of Rear Fin Root Fitting using indigenous technologies exemplifies the growing self-reliance and technological maturity in Indian aerospace defence manufacturing, promising enhanced sustainability and boost to future combat aircraft development programs.





IDN (With Inputs From DRDO)







