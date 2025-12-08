



Russia has extended a significant and strategic offer to India that promises to considerably enhance the Indian Navy's capabilities, particularly in submarine warfare.





The offer involves the delivery of the 3M-14E Kalibr-PL missile, a submarine-launched land-attack cruise missile with a range of approximately 1500 kilometres. This missile, known for its lethality and versatility, is set to become a crucial asset in expanding the maritime strike power of Indian submarines.





Submarines are widely recognised as one of the most formidable weapons in any naval arsenal due to their stealth and survivability. Equipping Indian submarines with land-attack cruise missiles like the Kalibr would multiply their deep-strike capability, allowing them to hit targets far inland with precision, thereby significantly boosting India’s strategic reach in the Indian Ocean region.





India’s maritime interests span vast and diverse areas, including the Arabian Sea, the Bay of Bengal, and the broader Indian Ocean. Maintaining a robust presence and deterrence capability in these waters requires advanced weaponry that can provide both versatility and a significant operational range.





The Kalibr missile system can be integrated onto India’s existing fleet of conventional submarines, such as the Kilo-class Sindhughosh-class and the Scorpene Kalvari-class, effectively transforming them into multi-role strategic platforms capable of both conventional and strategic strikes.





This offer arrives at a critical time as India continues the development of its indigenous submarine-launched cruise missile (SLCM) for Project 75-Alpha and future nuclear-powered attack submarine (SSN) programmes. While DRDO’s homegrown SLCM is progressing, it is expected to take another four to six years to become fully operational.





The Kalibr-PL thus presents an ideal interim solution to bridge this capability gap by providing India with an immediate strategic weapon system without the need for significant modifications to the submarine platforms.





The integration of the Kalibr missile system would enable Indian submarines to achieve a strategic land-attack reach comparable to that of surface warships armed with BrahMos missiles. This dual capability—attacking from both sea and land via surface and subsurface launch platforms—would deliver a formidable two-front offensive capability, increasing India’s naval deterrence and ability to respond to emerging threats.





Beyond India’s national defence imperatives, the Kalibr missile boasts a successful combat record, having been proven in multiple conflicts, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, where its effectiveness has been demonstrated repeatedly. This operational history adds confidence to its reliability and destructive power.





Technically, the Kalibr missile can be launched through the standard 533 mm torpedo tubes currently fitted on Indian submarines, requiring minimal changes to existing platforms. This means the Indian Navy can adopt the missile quickly and cost-effectively, allowing for a rapid enhancement of its strategic deterrent capabilities.





The offer from Russia reflects the enduring defence partnership between the two countries and provides India with a unique opportunity to strengthen its naval capabilities in a rapidly evolving security environment.





With this addition, the Indian Navy’s submarine fleet would become one of the most potent underwater forces in the Indian Ocean, capable of projecting power deeper into hostile territories and ensuring maritime dominance.





This move aligns with India’s broader strategic goals of maintaining a credible second-strike capability and securing its maritime interests against traditional and emerging threats.





The combination of indigenously developed systems and proven foreign technologies like the Kalibr missile creates a synergistic approach to maritime defence modernization, reinforcing India’s position as a major naval power in the region.





Based On India.com Report







