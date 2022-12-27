



Dibrugarh: A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the Jalan tea garden in Dibrugarh, informed Dibrugarh police on Monday.





The police recovered an AK-47 bullet, two bottle bombs and explosive material in the stockpile of weapons.





On the basis of intelligence sources, Dibrugarh Police along with CRPF launched an operation in Jalan Tea Garden. The stock of weapons in a packet was hidden in the tea garden.





Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Shwetank Mishra said that on the information from intelligence sources, the police and CRPF recovered a cache of weapons from the Jalan Tea Garden located in the heart of Dibrugarh city while conducting the operation.





"Two AK magazines, 12 rounds of bullets, two bottle grenades and timer devices have been recovered," said Shwetank Mishra.





Shwetank Mishra further said that the police operation is going on and talks are being held with the local people in this context. SP said that the weapon is old and an investigation is going on. The weapon was kept in a packet in the tea garden.





When asked about the increasing the activities of United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) in Upper Assam, Special DGP GP Singh said that preparations to curb the activities are going on.





"Whereas, in view of the new year, the police are vigilant for drink and drive cases in the city. Police are capable of stopping any activity," said Special DGP GP Singh.





Earlier in Biswanath, as many as two people were apprehended as the Assam Police seized a large quantity of Ganja in the Biswanath district.





The apprehended accused have been identified as Krising Daimary and Nahu Daimary.





The police recovered around 75 kg of Ganja.





According to police, based on secret information, a police team chased a vehicle and caught two persons in the Jamugurihat Borpathar area.





Additional Superintendent of Police of Biswanath, Kulendra Nath Deka said, "When the police team was chasing the vehicle, the apprehended persons had thrown several packets of Ganja on road and tried to flee."





Kulendra Nath Deka said that they also seized a vehicle.





"When our team chased them they tried to flee from the area, but we caught them. We brought them to Kolapani road and recovered 75.20 kg of Ganja. We have also seized a vehicle bearing registration number AS-12 X-0498. Our investigation is on and we will catch all persons who are involved with this," Kulendra Nath Deka said.







