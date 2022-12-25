



New Delhi: As part of military diplomacy and to strengthen the growing strategic relation with Kazakhstan, Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopters carried out heliborne operations with troops of the Indian and Kazakhstan Armies as part of 'Exercise KazInd' in the Eastern sector on Saturday.





In September last year, India and Kazakhstan completed the 5th edition of the annual bilateral joint exercise KAZIND-21, strengthening military diplomacy between the two countries.





The Indian Army contingent was represented by a battalion of The Bihar Regiment consisting of a total of 90 personnel led by a Contingent Commander. The Kazakhstan Army is represented by a company in the 5th edition of the joint military exercise, a statement said.





The exercise is a joint training between both Armies, which will boost the bilateral relations between India and Kazakhstan, it added.





The scope of the Joint Exercise includes professional exchange, planning & execution of the operation in a counterterrorism environment at the sub-unit level and sharing expertise on skills at arms, combat shooting and experiences in Counter Insurgency/ Counter-Terrorism operations.





The conduct of the joint exercise will set the stage for greater defence cooperation and manifest into stronger ties between the two great nations, it said.







