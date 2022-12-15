



The Spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah Zainul Abedin Ali Khan, on Tuesday, said that India should teach China a "lesson like Balakot," five days after Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9.





In a statement, Khan said, “China keeps trying to infiltrate the Indian border every day, there are reports of clashes with Indian soldiers, we are proud that our brave soldiers do not let them succeed. To put an end to these daily nefarious acts of China, it is necessary that India should teach China a lesson like Balakot.”





The Balakot airstrike happened on February 26, 2019 when Indian Air Force fighter jets crossed the Line of Control and destroyed terror launch pads in Balakot in Pakistan. Balakot Air Strike is the first aerial shoot down carried out after the Indo-Pak war by India in Pakistan. The Balakot Air Strike was piloted in response to the Pulwama attack that took the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Jawans on February 14.





Khan said India has always been stressed on peace and good relations with its neighbouring countries, but they should not see this as a weakness.





"Be it China or any other country, India can go to any extent to protect its borders. For example, Balakot. China will have to desist from its nefarious activities, otherwise it should keep in mind that this is the new India," Khan said.





Chinese troops tried to "unilaterally" change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector last week but the Indian Army compelled them to retreat with its "firm and resolute" response, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Parliament on Tuesday.







