



India's Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the procurement of 114 Rafale fighter jets for the Indian Air Force (IAF).





This landmark decision, announced on Thursday, paves the way for a government-to-government (G2G) deal with France, valued at approximately ₹3.25 lakh crore.





Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh revealed that the first of these advanced multirole fighters will arrive in roughly three and a half years. This timeline underscores the urgency to bolster the IAF's depleting squadron strength amid ongoing border tensions and regional security challenges.





A key highlight is the unprecedented manufacturing of Rafale jets outside France. For the first time, these aircraft will be produced with significant localisation under India's 'Make in India' initiative, targeting 40 to 50 per cent indigenous content.





France has proposed 40 per cent localisation, but Indian negotiators aim to push this closer to 50 per cent or higher. This ambitious offset commitment will involve Indian industry in critical manufacturing processes, fostering technology transfer and self-reliance in defence production.





The G2G framework ensures no intermediaries, promoting full transparency and efficiency. It also grants the IAF complete authority to integrate indigenous weapons and systems onto the Rafales, enhancing operational flexibility and compatibility with India's defence ecosystem.





Singh emphasised that this procurement will accelerate the induction of fighter aircraft into service. The deal addresses the IAF's pressing need for modern platforms, as its current fleet of 36 Rafale jets—acquired in a previous deal—represents only a fraction of requirements.





In parallel, the Indian Navy's order for 26 Rafale-Marine jets, contracted at ₹64,000 crore, remains on track. Deliveries for these carrier-based variants are slated to commence from 2028, further diversifying India's maritime air power.





From 2028 onwards, a steady stream of Rafales will flow into both the IAF and Navy, significantly strengthening India's overall fighter fleet. This dual induction will enhance combat readiness across multiple theatres.





The IAF currently operates 36 Rafale jets, which have proven their mettle in exercises and operations. However, with squadron numbers dwindling below 30 authorised, the addition of 114 more is vital for maintaining air superiority against evolving threats from China and Pakistan.





Localisation efforts will likely engage public sector giants like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and private players such as TATA Advanced Systems and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). This could spur job creation and skill development in aerospace manufacturing hubs like Bangalore.





Integration of Indian weapons—such as Astra beyond-visual-range missiles, Rudram anti-radiation missiles, and indigenous electronic warfare suites—will customise the Rafales for India's specific doctrinal needs. This aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat push in defence.





The G2G route bypasses lengthy competitive bidding, enabling faster execution. Past experiences with the 36 Rafale deal highlighted the model's reliability, stealth features, and spectrum dominance capabilities.





Financially, the ₹3.25 lakh crore outlay reflects economies of scale compared to the earlier per-unit costs. Offset obligations will channel investments back into India's economy, boosting ancillary industries.





Geopolitically, deepening ties with France reinforce the strategic partnership forged during the 2016 deal. Amid US and Russian supply chain disruptions, Rafale emerges as a dependable fourth-generation-plus platform.





Critics may question the high cost and single-vendor approach, but proponents argue it guarantees timely delivery and proven performance. The DAC's AoN marks a pivotal step towards IAF's sanctioned strength of 42 squadrons.





As negotiations progress, India will seek assurances on intellectual property rights and future upgrades. The Rafale-M for the Navy, meanwhile, will equip the INS Vikrant and future carriers with potent strike capabilities.





This procurement saga exemplifies India's evolving defence strategy: blending imports with indigenisation for a robust, future-proof air force.





Based On DC Report







