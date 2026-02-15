



India's ambitious procurement of 114 advanced Rafale fighter jets from Dassault Aviation marks a significant enhancement to the Indian Air Force's (IAF) combat capabilities.





Among these, 24 aircraft will feature the cutting-edge 'Super Rafale' configuration, derived from the F-5 variant currently under development by the French aerospace giant.





The IAF already operates the F-3 standard Rafales, which are classified as 4.5-generation multirole fighters. These jets incorporate stealth features and possess the capacity to deliver nuclear payloads, underscoring their strategic versatility in both conventional and deterrence roles.





However, the forthcoming batch elevates the technology envelope. The bulk of the 114 aircraft will adhere to the F-4 standard, heralded as fifth-generation fighters owing to substantial upgrades in avionics, sensors, and weapon systems.





Under European classification norms, the F-5 'Super Rafale' pushes boundaries further, positioning it as a sixth-generation platform. This designation reflects anticipated advancements in artificial intelligence integration, directed-energy weapons, and enhanced network-centric warfare capabilities.





Development of the F-5 variant remains ongoing, with Dassault Aviation focusing on refinements that promise superior supercruise performance, adaptive stealth, and manned-unmanned teaming options. These evolutions address emerging threats in contested airspace, particularly relevant to India's geopolitical neighbourhood.





Comparisons to the F-35 and Su-57 are not mere hyperbole. The Super Rafale reportedly edges out the F-35 in kinematic performance, boasting superior speed, climb rates, and payload capacity without the logistical burdens of fifth-generation stealth compromises. Against the Su-57, it offers better multirole flexibility and proven reliability, untainted by Russia's production delays and sanction-hit supply chains.





Deliveries of the F-4 Rafales are slated to commence between 2028 and 2029, allowing the IAF to phase in these assets amid ongoing squadron strength rebuilding efforts. The 'Super Rafale' jets, numbering 24, will follow suit post-2030, ensuring a staggered induction that aligns with production timelines and testing milestones.





This procurement builds on the IAF's existing fleet of 36 Rafale jets, acquired in 2016, which have proven instrumental in operations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. The expanded order amplifies indigenous integration, with potential offsets benefiting India's defence manufacturing ecosystem under the 'Make in India' initiative.





Strategically, the F-4 and F-5 variants will bolster air superiority, precision strikes, and electronic warfare dominance. Their nuclear delivery compatibility reinforces India's credible minimum deterrence posture, while advanced radar and sensor fusion enable seamless interoperability with systems like the S-400 air defence network.





This deal strengthens Franco-Indian defence ties, countering regional imbalances posed by China's J-20 stealth fighters and Pakistan's prospective platforms. It positions the IAF for sixth-generation equivalence by the mid-2030s, safeguarding national interests in the Indo-Pacific.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







