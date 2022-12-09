



VISAKHAPATNAM: A Precision Approach Radar (PAR) was inaugurated at INS Dega, the Indian Navy’s airstrip in Visakhapatnam International Airport by Eastern Naval Command Chief of Staff Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan on Wednesday.





The new radar facility would substantially enhance the capabilities of the Visakhapatnam Airport to recover civil and military aircraft in distress and emergency for a safe landing, particularly in inclement weather conditions.





The Precision Approach Radar is a Medium Power X-Band Radar used to guide aircraft from 25km to touchdown in adverse weather conditions. The radar provides ground interpreted approach through positional information of the aircraft to the GCA. It has an azimuth and elevation antenna for lateral and vertical guidance, respectively.







