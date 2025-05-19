



In a direct response to India’s global diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, Pakistan has announced the dispatch of a high-level diplomatic delegation to key world capitals. This move, orchestrated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, comes just hours after India revealed its plan to send seven all-party delegations to over 30 countries, aiming to highlight its zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent military escalation between the two countries.





The Pakistani delegation will be led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former Foreign Minister and head of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). Prime Minister Sharif made this decision after consulting Bhutto Zardari by phone, entrusting him with the responsibility of presenting Pakistan’s case for peace and countering what Islamabad describes as “Indian propaganda” regarding the recent conflict.





Alongside Bhutto Zardari, the delegation comprises prominent political and diplomatic figures, including Energy Minister Musadik Malik, PML-N leader Khurram Dastgir Khan, Senator Sherry Rehman, former Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar, MQM lawmaker Faisal Subzwari, and former Foreign Secretaries Tehmina Janjua and Jalil Abbas Jilani.





The stated objectives of the delegation are twofold:





To “expose Indian propaganda” related to the military escalation and the Pahalgam attack.

To “underscore Pakistan’s sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region,” as emphasized by the Prime Minister’s Office.





The delegation is scheduled to visit major world capitals, including Washington, London, Paris, Brussels, and Moscow, where they will seek to present Pakistan’s narrative and counter India’s diplomatic messaging. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed that these visits will focus on highlighting Pakistan’s perspective on the recent conflict and its broader position on regional peace.





This diplomatic initiative is widely interpreted as a reactive measure, mirroring India’s aggressive international campaign to expose Pakistan’s alleged support for terrorism. India’s Operation Sindoor, which included precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, was followed by a coordinated diplomatic blitz involving seven multi-party delegations to key partner countries, aiming to consolidate international opinion against cross-border terrorism.





Pakistan’s announcement is seen by many analysts as an attempt to repair its global image, which has suffered due to longstanding allegations of supporting terrorism and the recent escalation.





Pakistan’s decision to send a high-level diplomatic delegation abroad is a strategic move to counter India’s narrative in the international arena, restore its credibility, and advocate for its version of events following a period of intense military confrontation and subsequent ceasefire between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.





Agencies







