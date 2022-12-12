



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said the performance of the booster motor made by Economic Explosives Ltd for its PSLV-XL rocket was satisfactory.





The Indian space agency tested the booster motor called PSOM-XL at its rocket port in Sriharikota on Wednesday. According to the ISRO, with this test, the private industry’s capability to produce the stage for PSLV has been established.





This is the first step in the end-to-end production of PSLV throughout the industry. The ISRO transferred the technology to Economic Explosives Ltd, Nagpur in 2019. The commercial arm of the Department of Space (DoS) NewSpace India Ltd has selected the HAL-L&T-led consortium to make five PSLV-XL rockets.







