Union Minister of State Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that government will widen the participation of private players in the space domain, by allowing them to undertake end-to-end space activities.





In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha Singh said, “A single-window agency, INSPACe – Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre, has been created in this regard to promote, handhold and authorize space activities of non-government entities (NGEs).”





The minister also informed that in parallel, NewSpace India (NSIL) is mandated to carry out operational and commercial activities, so far largely conducted by ISRO.





On the subject of whether the government has prepared a policy to define commercial activities of space that are available for the private sector handled by NSIL and ISRO, Singh said.





He added that the department of space is in the process of formulating a comprehensive, overarching space policy, that shall bring clarity on the roles of various stakeholders.





He added, "The policy has undergone extensive deliberations with industry groups, inter-ministerial consultations and is under further approval process."







