



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, paid a tribute to the soldiers and said that India will always be grateful for their service and sacrifices.





Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "On Vijay Divas, join the nation in saluting our brave Indian Armed Forces whose valour led to a decisive victory in the 1971 war. We will always be grateful for their service and sacrifices."





Fifty years ago, the day marked the largest military surrender after the Second World War, as 93,000 soldiers of the Pakistan Army laid down their arms before the Indian forces -- resulting in the liberation of Bangladesh, formerly East Pakistan.





The day is marked every year as 'Vijay Diwas'. On December 16, 1971, Lt Gen Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, the chief martial law administrator of East Pakistan and the commander of the Pakistan Army located in East Pakistan, signed the Instrument of Surrender.





Meanwhile, in New Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, Army chief General Manoj Pande, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Vice Chief of Indian Navy Vice Admiral SN Ghormade also laid wreaths at the National War Memorial.





Apart from them, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh also laid wreaths at the Balidan Stambha in Jammu, commemorating India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.





On Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu attended the 'At Home' reception at Army House in the national capital on the eve of 'Vijay Diwas', commemorating India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.





"President Droupadi Murmu attended 'At Home' reception at Army House on the eve of 'Vijay Diwas'," the President's official Twitter handle posted.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the event. "On the eve of 'Vijay Diwas', attended the 'At Home' reception at Army House. India will never forget the valour of our armed forces that led to the win in the 1971 war," PM Modi tweeted.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also present on the occasion.







