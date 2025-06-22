



The Indian Army’s efforts to modernise its aviation wing have faced significant setbacks as the awaited delivery of six AH-64E Apache attack helicopters from Boeing remains delayed, with the first squadron—dubbed the 451 Army Aviation Squadron—still grounded at Nagtalao near Jodhpur since its establishment in March 2024.





The squadron was raised to bolster India’s posture along the sensitive border with Pakistan, leveraging the advanced combat capabilities of the Apache, which is equipped with Hellfire missiles and can track up to 128 targets per minute, thus providing formidable anti-armour firepower.





However, despite the base and personnel being fully prepared for operations, not a single helicopter has been delivered to date.





The root causes of the delay are multifaceted. Initially, the project encountered hurdles related to India’s low ranking in the US Defence Priorities and Allocations System (DPAS), a program that prioritises foreign customers for critical defence components.





This issue, which affected the supply of 22 key components such as engines, gearboxes, and weapons, was resolved after months of diplomatic negotiations between April and May 2024.





However, persistent supply chain disruptions in the global aerospace industry have continued to hamper production and delivery timelines.





Boeing, the manufacturer, has cited technical issues on the US side—specifically concerns over electrical power generator failures that could lead to hazardous cockpit smoke—as a reason for halting all AH-64E deliveries for additional testing.





The original delivery schedule projected the arrival of the first batch of three helicopters by May–June 2024, with the remaining three to follow by July 2024. This timeline was later revised to December 2024 due to supply chain disruptions, but as of June 2025, the helicopters remain undelivered, and there is no official clarity on an updated schedule.





Indian Army pilots and ground crew have already completed their training in the US and are ready to operate the Apaches, but they remain grounded for lack of aircraft. The delay is particularly notable given that the Indian Air Force has already inducted 22 Apaches under a separate 2015 deal, highlighting the urgency for the Army to operationalise its own fleet.





Amid these challenges, Boeing has stressed its commitment to executing the contract as swiftly as possible and remains engaged with both the US and Indian governments. Meanwhile, the Army Aviation Corps continues to modernise its fleet, including the induction of indigenous Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) Prachand and the upcoming acquisition of MQ-9B drones from the US.





The defence ministry has also signed contracts worth ₹62,700 crore for 156 Prachand LCHs, further diversifying the Army’s attack helicopter capabilities.





The Indian Army’s Apache squadron at Jodhpur remains non-operational due to ongoing delays caused by technical and supply chain issues on the US side, with no clear timeline for resolution. These setbacks underscore the broader challenges facing global defence supply chains and the complexities of modernising military aviation with advanced foreign platforms.





