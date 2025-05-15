



An encounter broke out early on Thursday, May 15, 2025, between security forces and terrorists in the Nader area of Tral, located in Awantipora, Jammu and Kashmir.





The Kashmir Police confirmed the development via an official post on their 'X' handle, stating that police and security forces are actively engaged in the operation and that further details will be provided as the situation unfolds.





The encounter is ongoing, and the area has been cordoned off as part of the security operation.





This incident comes amid heightened tensions and a series of recent militant activities in the region. Notably, just two days prior, on May 13, 2025, security forces carried out a major operation in the Shukroo forest area of Keller, Shopian district, South Kashmir.





In that operation, three terrorists affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed. Among those neutralized was Shahid Kuttay, a Category A LeT operative and top commander of the group’s proxy, The Resistance Front (TRF).





Kuttay was implicated in several high-profile attacks, including the deadly Pahalgam attack on April 22, 2025, which resulted in 26 deaths, primarily tourists, as well as the killing of a BJP Sarpanch and a Territorial Army personnel in separate incidents.





Another slain terrorist in the Shopian encounter was identified as Adnan Shafi Dar, a Category C LeT operative involved in attacks on non-local labourers in Shopian. The identity of the third militant is still being verified.





The current encounter in Tral follows these recent operations and reflects the ongoing efforts by Indian security forces to counter militant threats in the Kashmir Valley. The situation remains dynamic, with search and cordon operations continuing in the area as authorities work to neutralize any remaining threats. Further updates from the security agencies are awaited as the operation progresses.





Based On ANI Report







