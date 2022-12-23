Navy Issues RfP For Leasing of One Vessel For Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel Mothership And Submarine Support Ship
MoD, intends to lease one vessel for Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel (DSRV) Mother-Ship (MOSHIP) and submarine support ship for a period of four years seeks participation in the leasing process from prospective bidders.
The vessel would be used to function as a Mother-Ship for trials, operation and training related to IN DSRV System and as Submarine Support Ship of induct of DSVs.
