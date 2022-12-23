



MoD, intends to lease one vessel for Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel (DSRV) Mother-Ship (MOSHIP) and submarine support ship for a period of four years seeks participation in the leasing process from prospective bidders.





The vessel would be used to function as a Mother-Ship for trials, operation and training related to IN DSRV System and as Submarine Support Ship of induct of DSVs.







