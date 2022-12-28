



Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked New Delhi for humanitarian aid and support in the United Nations.





"I had a phone call with @PMOIndia Narendra Modi and wished a successful #G20 presidency. It was on this platform that I announced the peace formula and now I count on India's participation in its implementation. I also thanked for humanitarian aid and support in the UN," he said on Twitter.





This is the second time both leaders have interacted in nearly three months.





On October 4, PM Modi had a telephonic conversation with Zelenskyy and discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which has been under attack from Russia. Moscow launched the full fledges military attack on February 24, 2021.





Ever since the war broke out, India has been calling for an early cessation of hostilities and the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy.





In his last dialogue with Zelenskyy, PM Modi expressed his firm conviction that there can be no military solution to the conflict and conveyed India’s readiness to contribute to any peace efforts. He also reiterated the importance of respecting the UN Charter, International Law, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.





Prime Minister Modi emphasised the importance New Delhi attaches to the safety and security of nuclear installations, including in Ukraine. He underlined that endangerment of nuclear facilities could have far-reaching and catastrophic consequences for public health and the environment.





The Prime Minister's remarks came after reports emerged that Russia was targeting nuclear installations in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin had also said that Moscow would use all resources at its disposal if it was attacked, suggesting nuclear as the last option.





On October 26, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side as the prospect of the usage of nuclear or radiological weapons goes against the basic tenets of humanity.





Earlier this month, CIA chief William Burns said that concerns raised by PM Modi on the use of nuclear weapons had an impact on Russians. In an interview with PBS, he said: "I think it has also been very useful that Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi in India have also raised their concerns about the use of nuclear weapons as well. I think that’s also having an impact on the Russians.”





Recently, Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba criticised India for its import of Russian oil. He expressed his unhappiness over India not backing the G7 oil price cap decision against Russia.







