NEW DELHI: The armed forces in the year 2022 witnessed commissioning and inductions of warships, aircraft and submarines with a conspicuous stamp of indigenous content. The commissioning of India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Cochin Shipyard Limited in September showcased the country’s growing prowess of indigenous manufacturing. With 76% indigenous content, the 262.5 m long and 61.6 m wide ship is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment/systems, designed for a crew of around 1,600 officers and sailors.





The carrier is capable of operating an air wing consisting of 30 aircraft comprising MiG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31, MH-60R multi-role helicopters, in addition to indigenously manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters and Light Combat Aircraft Navy.





Another indigenous combat platform Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) ‘Prachand’, designed and developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), was inducted into the Indian Air Force in Jodhpur in October 2022. The LCH is the first indigenous Multi-Role Combat Helicopter which has potent ground attack and aerial combat capability. It possesses modern stealth characteristics, robust armour protection and formidable night attack capability. Onboard advanced navigation system, guns tailored for close combat and potent air to air missiles make the LCH especially suited for the modern battlefield. It is capable of operating from high altitude terrain and carrying out precision strikes at high altitude targets.





Army, Navy, Air Force and even the Indian Coast Guard inducted major aerial platforms designed and built in India. Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 325, operating the indigenously built Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) MK-III, was commissioned into the Indian Navy at INS Utkrosh, Port Blair, Andaman & Nicobar Command in May 2022. The unit was the second DRHRUV MK-III Squadron commissioned into the Indian Navy. The state-of-the-art multi role helicopter has been developed and manufactured by HAL.





The DHRUV MK-III helicopters feature state-of-the-art equipment including advanced RADAR as well as Electro optical sensors, Shakti engines, full glass cockpit, high-intensity search light, advanced communication systems, automatic identification system as well as search-and-rescue homer. This feature enables the helicopter to undertake maritime reconnaissance as well as carry out search and rescue at extended ranges while operating from ships, both by day and night.





The Indian Navy saw inductions of the Missile Destroyers and Frigates having been designed and developed by the Indian Navy’s inhouse Department of Naval Design and manufactured in Indian shipyards. Two frontline warships of the Indian Navy — ‘Surat’ and ‘Udaygiri’ — at Mazagon Docks Limited, Mumbai were commissioned in May. ‘Surat’ is the fourth Stealth-Guided Missile Destroyer of P15B class, while ‘Udaygiri’ is the second Stealth Frigate of P17A class.





Project 15B class of ships are the next-generation stealth guided-missile destroyers of the Indian Navy which are follow-on class of the weapon intensive P15A (Kolkata Class) Destroyers. P17A Frigates are warships that are follow-on class of the P17 (Shivalik Class) Frigates with improved stealth features, advanced weapons & sensors and platform management systems. Y-12705 (Mormugao), the second ship of Project 15B, was delivered to the Indian Navy in November, while fifth Stealth Frigate ‘Taragiri’ of P17A was launched in September.





