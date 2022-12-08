



The first PSOM-XL motor, which forms the PS0 stage of PSLV-XL, produced by Economic Explosives Ltd., Nagpur was tested at SDSC/SHAR.





The performance is satisfactory.





VSSC/ISRO had transferred the technology to Economic Explosives Ltd., Nagpur in 2019.





With today's test, the industry's capability to produce the PS0 stage for PSLV is established. This is the first step in the end-to-end production of PSLV through Industry ISRO said.





An important milestone achieved in the Space sector by the Solar group. "We are very proud to produce PSOM XL solid rocket motor and its success in the static test at SHAR." a Solar Group statement said.







