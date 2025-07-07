



India's drone industry is poised for significant expansion, with a new report forecasting that the country's manufacturing potential could reach USD 23 billion by 2030. This surge is being driven by robust demand from key sectors such as defence, agriculture, logistics, and infrastructure.





The defence sector, in particular, has seen a marked shift in drone adoption following Operation Sindoor, which highlighted the strategic importance and operational effectiveness of drones in modern warfare.





During this operation, India's use of indigenous drones and advanced air defence systems showcased the country's growing technological capabilities and underscored the value of homegrown innovation in national security.





According to the Nexgen report, which surveyed 150 companies across 15 cities, 40% of drone companies identified agriculture and precision farming as the sectors expected to generate the highest demand for drones by 2030, second only to defence.





Drones are increasingly being used in agriculture for tasks such as surveillance against crop theft, monitoring wildlife intrusion, and enabling smart farming practices. The global agricultural drones market itself is projected to reach $5.89 billion by 2030.





The logistics and infrastructure sectors are also contributing to this momentum, with 15% of respondents highlighting their role in driving drone adoption. Additionally, 20% of respondents believe that drones will catalyse a boom in rural India over the next five years by enhancing the efficiency and productivity of smart agriculture.





To further accelerate this growth, Delhi is set to host the Drone International Expo 2025, the country's largest such event, from July 31 to August 1, 2025. This expo, organized by Nexgen Exhibitions, will feature innovations from over 50 national and international manufacturers representing more than six countries, including Russia, Taiwan, Canada, Ukraine, and India. The event aims to showcase the latest advancements and foster collaboration within the global drone ecosystem.





Industry leaders emphasize that the adoption of indigenous drones will not only strengthen the "Make in India" initiative but also contribute to national prosperity across multiple sectors. The continued integration of drones into defence, agriculture, logistics, and infrastructure is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping India's economic and technological landscape through 2030.





Based On A PTI Report





