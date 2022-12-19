



Another stealth-guided missile destroyer was inaugurated with the commissioning of INS Mormugao by defence minister Rajnath Singh on the eve of Goa Liberation Day





Defence minister Rajnath Singh at the commissioning ceremony in Mumbai said the INS Mormugao is evidence of India's excellence in warship development and design.





Singh said the INS Mormugao is among the most powerful warships made indigenously. He said the commissioning of the warship would boost the country's maritime power.





The Indian economy, which is among the world's top five economies, and it would be among the top three in 2027 according to experts, Singh said.





Meanwhile, the Navy chief said the warship's commissioning, on the eve Goa Liberation Day, is indicative of the large strides taken in warship design and building capability over the last decade.





Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Goa governor PS Sreedharan Pillai were present at the ceremony at naval dockyard.





INS Mormugao is the second of the four 'Visakhapatnam' class destroyers of 'Project 15B’, indigenously designed by the Indian Navy's in-house organisation, Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Mumbai.





Named after the historic port city of Goa, Mormugao coincidentally undertook first sea trial on December 19, 2021, when Goa celebrated 60 years of liberation from the Portuguese rule.





INS Mormugao is 163 metre-long and 17 metre-wide. It has a displacement of 7,400 ton and a maximum speed of 30 knots (55 kmph).





The warship is packed with sophisticated state of the art weapons and sensors such as surface to surface missile and surface to air missiles. It is fitted with a modern surveillance radar which provides target data to the gunnery weapon systems on board.







