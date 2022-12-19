



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: At least two security personnel were injured in an exchange of fire between people whom a Pakistani official termed as "militants" and forces in Pakistan's Bannu, according to Pakistani journalists.





Taking to Twitter, Pakistani journalist Roohan Ahmad said that there was an intense gun battle between the security personnel and "militants" in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu area.





"Militants attacked a CTD detention facility in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu area and freed detained men. According to multiple sources, there is a 'hostage situation' in Bannu's Cantt area and attackers have conveyed to officials that they want a helicopter to head back to Afghanistan," Ahmad said.





"Two security personnel have been injured in an exchange of fire between militants and security forces in Bannu. Negotiations underway between militants and officials to end the standoff," he added.





Another Pakistani journalist Rehmat Mehsud said that amid the fear of high casualties, Bannu Cantt was sealed and the residents were asked to stay indoors till further orders.





North Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terrorists. This comes as the latest attack on law enforcement agencies since the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), after calling off the ceasefire, ordered its militants to stage terrorist attacks across Pakistan.





Earlier, on November 28, TTP called off a shaky ceasefire with the government and ordered fighters to stage attacks across the country.





According to the TTP statement, they called off the ceasefire agreed with the government in June, reported Dawn.







