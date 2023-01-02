

On Saturday evening, Army troops deployed on the border fence in Balakot noticed suspicious movement

Indian Army officials on Saturday foiled a major infiltration bid and killed two terrorists in Balakot, Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The area has been cordoned off and the operation is in progress. The police and army officials also recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and arms and ammunition from the possession of the terrorists.





"Indian Army foiled a major Infiltration bid and neutralised two terrorists in Balakot, District Poonch (J&K). The operations to nab terrorists involved in the Dhangri attack continued by the security forces in Rajouri and Poonch Districts," the Army said in a statement.





"On January 7, 2022, the alert troops of the Indian Army deployed on the border fence in Balakot (District Poonch), observed suspicious movement ahead of the border fence and subsequently neutralised two terrorists. The area has been cordoned off and the operation is in progress," the statement read further.





Same modus operandi was used in the Rajouri attack in which the IED was used.







