



Union Minister for Commerce and Industries, Piyush Goyal, emphasised during a press conference at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar that the path to eradicating terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir lies in the region’s economic and social progress.





Goyal asserted that with the active support and cooperation of the people, terrorism in Kashmir can be uprooted, much like the government’s ongoing efforts to end Naxalism by 2026.





He took a firm stance on cross-border terrorism, directly calling on Pakistan to cease harbouring terrorists and to hand over those operating from its soil to Indian authorities without delay. Goyal insisted that concrete action, not just words, is needed from Pakistan to demonstrate its seriousness in combating terrorism. He reiterated that until Pakistan stops sheltering terrorists and enables their prosecution, India will continue to take robust measures to protect its citizens and sovereignty.





Goyal’s visit to Srinagar included meetings with business and industrial stakeholders as part of the central government’s outreach and investment initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir. He highlighted that terrorism is not merely a threat to lives but also a direct assault on the region’s economic future.





Referring to a recent terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Goyal described it as an attempt to derail Kashmir’s progress, but expressed confidence that such efforts would not succeed. He underscored the unity and resilience of the people, noting their partnership with the government in the fight against terrorism, as demonstrated during Operation Sindoor.





On the economic front, Goyal detailed the Centre’s commitment to transforming the industrial landscape of Jammu and Kashmir. He announced the rollout of a ₹28,000 crore industrial incentive scheme aimed at boosting growth in sectors such as tourism, healthcare, manufacturing, and food processing.





Hundreds of new industrial units are reportedly being established, with both the central and J&K governments working collaboratively to ensure the scheme’s success. Goyal also stressed the government’s dedication to promoting local products globally, translating the ‘Vocal for Local’ slogan into tangible support for Kashmiri entrepreneurs and exporters.





Paying tribute to the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday and to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on his birth anniversary, Goyal connected the current era of development in Jammu and Kashmir to the vision and sacrifices of national leaders.





He remarked that Mukherjee’s dream of integrating Kashmir fully with India was realised with the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, leading to the application of all Indian laws in the region and unprecedented empowerment of its people.





Goyal concluded with a message of optimism, declaring that the days of terror in Kashmir are numbered. He expressed unwavering confidence that, with the steadfast support of its people, terrorism will be eliminated and lasting peace and prosperity will be secured for the region.





