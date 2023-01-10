



The Air Show that began in 1996 with a handful of companies, has grown in size over the years with more than 600 firms participating in the last two editions





The upcoming Aero India 2023 would witness participation from at least 645 exhibitors from 80 countries, the Defence Ministry said here on Monday, after Minister Rajnath Singh met ambassadors from these nations to brief them about the biennial Air Show.





Describing the show as Asia’s premier aviation trade event, Singh appealed to the diplomats to use Aero India 2023 for increased collaboration with India’s military manufacturing capabilities, particularly in the areas of drones, cyber-technologies, Artificial Intelligence and radars.





The Air Show comes at a time when India is looking at options to buy more than 100 medium multi-role combat fighters for the Indian Air Force besides deck-borne fighters for the Indian Navy and hundreds of helicopters for the IAF, Indian Navy, Indian Army and the Indian Coast Guard.





India’s defence exports have grown by eight times in the last five years with New Delhi exporting such items to over 75 countries. Aero India 2023, Singh said, would provide a unique opportunity for the exchange of information, ideas and new technological developments in the aviation industry.





The previous edition witnessed the attendance of over 600 exhibitors physically and another 108 virtually from 63 nations.





Singh said India would offer a partnership that comes with a variety of options and would accommodate national priorities and capacities.





“We want to build with you, we want to launch with you and we want to create with you. There is an old African proverb ‘If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together’. We intend to go far and we want to do it together. We wish to create symbiotic relationships, where we can learn from each other, grow together and create a win-win situation for all.”







